Blockchain in Security Market Leading Players Analysis, Current Trends, Market Challenges, to Witness Comprehensive Growth

The report on the Global Blockchain in Security Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market synopsis

Global Blockchain in Security market is expected to grow from USD 178.37 million in 2019 to USD 1572.46 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 43.73% during the forecast period.

Blockchain technology is one of the most disruptive technologies of the decade that is widely being adopted across various industrial verticals. The implementation of blockchain technology has left a tremendous impact considering the advancement in trusted digital services such as billing, mobile money, payments and transactions, cryptocurrency, and digital identification. The factors contributing to the growth in market include growing need for reduction in error handling and reconciliation, rising demand for improved contractual performance with smart cards, and increased automation with data integrity and security. However, the integration concerns associated with application and existing system and uncertain regulatory protocols hamper the growth of market.

Blockchain in security market, by service provider, is segmented into application and solution provider, middleware provider, and infrastructure and protocols provider. The application and solution provider segment dominate the blockchain in security market during the forecast period. The blockchain application and solution providers offer significant value to the enterprises by providing periodic reconciliation, reducing duplications in transactional data, and data authentication for security and regulatory reasons. These vendors have the potential to deliver disruptive outcomes and reshape digital businesses by offering distributed ledger technology to different industry verticals.

The key players operating in the blockchain in security market and profiled in the report are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (UK), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Cyber Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (India), Empirica S.A. (Poland), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US). These players are largely adopting strategies such as partnerships and alliances to strengthen their position in the global blockchain in security market. For instance, in August 2019, The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) has partnered with IBM for blockchain-based insurance regulatory reporting to enhance data security.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7198

Key players

The prominent players in the blockchain in security market have been identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. The major vendors of the market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (UK), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Cyber Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (India), Empirica S.A. (Poland), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Intel (US), Bitfury (US), Cegeka (Netherlands), Earthport (UK), Guardtime (Estonia), Digital Asset Holdings (US), Chain (US), Huawei (China), BlockCypher (US), Symbiont (US), BigchainDB (Germany), Applied Blockchain (UK), RecordsKeeper (Gibraltar), Blockpoint (US), Auxesis Group (India), BTL Group (Canada), Blockchain Foundry (Singapore), AlphaPoint (US), AWS (US), and Factom (US).

Segmentation

Blockchain in Security Market is segmented based on service provider, vertical and region.

Based on the service provider, the market is segmented into application and solution provider, middleware provider, and infrastructure and protocols provider.

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, IT & telecom, retail and e-commerce, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional analysis

The global market for blockchain in security is estimated to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of blockchain in security market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the blockchain in security market from 2019 to 2023 owing to strong foundation in finance and commerce that is witnessing rapid implementation of blockchain technology for financial transactions and data storage. Furthermore, high concentration of market players in the region and availability of proficient technical expertise drive cross-business collaboration and blockchain interoperability. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest adoption blockchain technology in security and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The blockchain in security market has witnessed the high demand for payment and transaction application as it is not only costly but also error-prone and vulnerable to fraudulent activities. Growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, business expansions, and product developments are being adopted by major players to increase their market share. For instance, in November 2019, In November 2019, Interswitch Group (Nigeria) collaborated with Microsoft to launch a blockchain-based supply chain financing service that provides fast and seamless trade financing.

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7198

Intended Audience

Blockchain Vendors

Government Agencies

Blockchain Technology Vendors

Network Solution Vendors

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Consulting Firms

Payment Gateway Providers

Financial Services Firms

Blockchain Security Providers

Trading Software Providers

Infrastructure Providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Communication Service Providers

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 Assumptions & Limitations

4 Market Landscape

Continued……

Get More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/blockchain-in-security-market

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Blockchain In Security Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table 2 North America: Blockchain In Security Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 3 Europe: Blockchain In Security Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Blockchain In Security Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Blockchain In Security Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued…….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Blockchain In Security Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Blockchain In Security Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Blockchain In Security Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Blockchain In Security Market In 2019, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]