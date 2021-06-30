Brazil Feed Additives Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
Globally, Brazil stands fifth in beef consumption and is slightly below the U.S. in terms of per capita beef consumption. The presence of chicken, beef and pork in the traditional Brazilian cuisine and a growing population has made the domestic market significantly large. Also, growths of the export business and modifications in the traditional meat industry have helped in the expansion of the feed additives industry.
Market Dynamics:
One of the major factors affecting the feed additives market is the increasing complexities of the farm to fork value-chain, mainly because of the inefficiency of distribution channels and storage facilities in the country. Increasing number of the meat-consuming population, growing industrialization in the meat production business and changing food habits of customers, creating demand for meat with specific texture and flavor has indirectly increased the sales of feed additives. Growing awareness against the excessive use of chemicals has caused governments to have stringent regulations, especially for imported foodstuff. This has restrained the export of feed additives from the region, especially to the European Union. However, this has provided an opportunity for innovating better and safer alternatives for conventional additives.
Competition for raw materials in between food, feed and energy industry is a major restraint for the Brazilian compound feed industry, and hence, the feed additives market of the country.
Market Segmentation:
On the basis of animal type, the feed additives industry has been classified into:
Cattle
Poultry
Aquatic Animals
Swine
Others
Cattle and poultry prove to be the larger segments.
On the basis of additives, the market has been divided into:
Acidifiers
Antibiotics
Antioxidants
Amino Acids
Binders
Enzyme
Vitamins
Antioxidants and Acidifiers have the largest market shares. Antibiotics and vitamins are expected to show the fastest growth.
Geographical Analysis:
Sao Polo, with the largest meat-consuming population, provides the biggest market for feed additives, followed by Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Bahia. The kind of meat consumed differs from region to region. Wild beef is popular in many parts of the Amazon basin. Sheep meat is also popular in the country and holds a prominent place in the local cuisines.
Key Players
Some of the Key players in the industry include Elanco Animal Health Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., DSM Nutritional Products Inc., Pfizer Animal Health, nVivo NSA S.A., Chr. Hansen Inc., Biovet JSC and Lallemand Inc.
