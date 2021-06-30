Bread Flour Market Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments, Development, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Market Insight:

High demand for healthy flour and its multipurpose applications have a positive impact on bread flour market. Rising consumer demand for bakery goods are also influencing the growth of the bread flour market positively. Moreover, shifting consumers food consumption pattern backed up by increasing disposable income is propelling the growth of this market. High consumer end demand is encouraging the players to enter the bread flour market and generate high revenues. Furthermore, high focus on R & D based on the have a positive impact on this market and has helped in bringing innovations in terms of flavors and ingredients to the existing product line.

Bread flour is referred to the flour which is prepared with the help of key ingredients such as wheat, rye, rice and others. Increasing consumption of healthy bakery goods and high application of bread in the food industries is estimated to escalate the demand for bread flour on a global level. The high protein and fiber content of bread flour makes its demand more potential amongst the health conscious consumers. Rising consumer based demand for cross cuisines and wide applications of breads in fast foods is also supporting the growth of bread flour in the global market.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global bread flour market are-

Goodman Fielder (Australia)

King Arthur Flour Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Grain Craft (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

Associated British Foods plc. (U.K.)

Conagra Brands Inc. (U.S.)

Segments:

The Bread flour market has been segmented by Source, Type, Specialty Features, Distribution Channel and Region

On the Basis of Source

Wheat

Rice

Rye

Others

On the Basis of Type

all-purpose flour

plain flour

whole grain flour

others

On the basis of Specialty Features

Organic

gluten-free

bleached

unbleached

others

On the basis of Distribution Channel

store based

non-store based channels

Bread Flour Market- Regional Analysis

The Global Bread Flour Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Europe accounts for the major market share followed by North America. High consumption of bread as a staple food in the countries of these regions is influencing the high production volume of bread flour.

Furthermore, rising population of health conscious consumers will support the sale of whole grain as well as multi-grain bread flour across the regions during the assessment period. The major importers of bread flour include Iraq, the U.S., the Netherlands, France and Brazil.