Breast reconstruction market Professional Survey Report 2019: Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2025

The global breast reconstruction market, based on the technology was segmented into inframammary, peri-areolar, trans-axillary and transumbilical. In 2017, inframammary segment held the largest share of 56.2% of the market, based on the technology. In addition, the segment is expected to dominate during the coming years owing to its advantages such as, restoring a natural breast shape and lower risk of complications.

The global breast reconstruction market is expected to reach US$ 684.53 Mn in 2025 from US$ 526.47 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer, increase in number of regulatory approvals & new product launches, and growing number of breast reconstruction procedures.

Leading Breast reconstruction Market Players:

Allergan Plc

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra Inc.

GC Aesthetics PLC

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Hansbiomed Co. Ltd.

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

Establishment Labs S.A.

Groupe Sebbin SAS

BREAST RECONSTRUCTION UNIT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Inframammary

Peri-Areolar

Trans-Axillary

Transumbilical

By Type

Breast Implants Silicone Implants Saline Implants

Implants Accessories Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) Synthetic



By Placement

Dual-Plane Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Submuscular Insertion

By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America Brazil



