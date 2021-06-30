Breast reconstruction market Professional Survey Report 2019: Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2025
The global breast reconstruction market, based on the technology was segmented into inframammary, peri-areolar, trans-axillary and transumbilical. In 2017, inframammary segment held the largest share of 56.2% of the market, based on the technology. In addition, the segment is expected to dominate during the coming years owing to its advantages such as, restoring a natural breast shape and lower risk of complications.
The global breast reconstruction market is expected to reach US$ 684.53 Mn in 2025 from US$ 526.47 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer, increase in number of regulatory approvals & new product launches, and growing number of breast reconstruction procedures.
Leading Breast reconstruction Market Players:
- Allergan Plc
- Mentor Worldwide LLC
- Sientra Inc.
- GC Aesthetics PLC
- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH
- Hansbiomed Co. Ltd.
- Ideal Implant Incorporated
- Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.
- Establishment Labs S.A.
- Groupe Sebbin SAS
BREAST RECONSTRUCTION UNIT – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Technology
- Inframammary
- Peri-Areolar
- Trans-Axillary
- Transumbilical
By Type
- Breast Implants
- Silicone Implants
- Saline Implants
- Implants Accessories
- Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)
- Synthetic
By Placement
- Dual-Plane Insertion
- Subglandular Insertion
- Submuscular Insertion
By Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- South & Central America
- Brazil
