Breast reconstruction market Professional Survey Report 2019: Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2025

Press Release

The global breast reconstruction market, based on the technology was segmented into inframammary, peri-areolar, trans-axillary and transumbilical. In 2017, inframammary segment held the largest share of 56.2% of the market, based on the technology. In addition, the segment is expected to dominate during the coming years owing to its advantages such as, restoring a natural breast shape and lower risk of complications.

 The global breast reconstruction market is expected to reach US$ 684.53 Mn in 2025 from US$ 526.47 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer, increase in number of regulatory approvals & new product launches, and growing number of breast reconstruction procedures.

Leading Breast reconstruction Market Players:

  • Allergan Plc
  • Mentor Worldwide LLC
  • Sientra Inc.
  • GC Aesthetics PLC
  • POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH
  • Hansbiomed Co. Ltd.
  • Ideal Implant Incorporated
  • Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Establishment Labs S.A.
  • Groupe Sebbin SAS

BREAST RECONSTRUCTION UNIT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

  • Inframammary
  • Peri-Areolar
  • Trans-Axillary
  • Transumbilical

 By Type

  • Breast Implants
    • Silicone Implants
    • Saline Implants
  • Implants Accessories
    • Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)
    • Synthetic

 By Placement

  • Dual-Plane Insertion
  • Subglandular Insertion
  • Submuscular Insertion

 By Geography

  • North America
    • U.S
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • U.K
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • U.A.E
    • South Africa
  • South & Central America
    • Brazil

