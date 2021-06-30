Cardiovascular Devices market with Business Trends, Key Share and Forecast 2017 – 2027
The market for cardiovascular devices is expected to grow significantly due to factors significantly increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising developments for cardiovascular devices, and increasing elderly population. However, the factors such as rigorous regulations for approval and high cost of products and procedures are likely to act as restraining factors for the cardiovascular devices market.
The global cardiovascular devices market accounted to US$ 40.8 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 71.1 Bn by 2027.
The global cardiovascular devices market by end user segments was led by hospitals segment. In 2018, the hospitals held a largest market share of 61.9% of the cardiovascular devices market, by end user. This segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segments the market in 2027 owing to advancements in the infrastructures of hospitals, offering various services and facilities and others.
Leading Cardiovascular Devices Market Players:
- Medtronic, Boston
- Scientific Corporation
- Abbott
- Biosense Webster, Inc (Johnson and Johnson)
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Siemens AG
- BD
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Device
- Electrocardiography (ECG)
- Pacemaker
- Stent
- Defibrillator
- Cardiac Catheter
- Guidewire
- Heart Valve
- Event Monitor
- Others
By Application
- Coronary Heart Disease
- Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- Stroke
- Cerebrovascular Heart Disease
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
- Cardiac Centers
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
The report analyzes factors affecting Cardiovascular Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cardiovascular Devices market in these regions.
