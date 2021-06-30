Cardiovascular Devices market with Business Trends, Key Share and Forecast 2017 – 2027

The market for cardiovascular devices is expected to grow significantly due to factors significantly increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising developments for cardiovascular devices, and increasing elderly population. However, the factors such as rigorous regulations for approval and high cost of products and procedures are likely to act as restraining factors for the cardiovascular devices market.

The global cardiovascular devices market accounted to US$ 40.8 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 71.1 Bn by 2027.

The global cardiovascular devices market by end user segments was led by hospitals segment. In 2018, the hospitals held a largest market share of 61.9% of the cardiovascular devices market, by end user. This segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segments the market in 2027 owing to advancements in the infrastructures of hospitals, offering various services and facilities and others.

Leading Cardiovascular Devices Market Players:

Medtronic, Boston

Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Biosense Webster, Inc (Johnson and Johnson)

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens AG

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Pacemaker

Stent

Defibrillator

Cardiac Catheter

Guidewire

Heart Valve

Event Monitor

Others

By Application

Coronary Heart Disease

Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Stroke

Cerebrovascular Heart Disease

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cardiac Centers

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



The report analyzes factors affecting Cardiovascular Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cardiovascular Devices market in these regions.

