Cloud-Based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2023 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, SAP SE, Sage Group , Aptean

Cloud-based ERP market was valued at $13,238 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $32,184 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2017 to 2023. Enterprise resource planning is a business application, which is useful for enterprises to integrate their business functionalities to achieve high efficiency and productivity. Cloud-based deployment platform has given a significant boost to the enterprise application software during the last few years. Furthermore, it focuses on adoption of cloud-based ERP in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, government, BFSI, telecom, and others.

The cloud-based ERP market is segmented based on component, function, end user, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is categorized into software and services. Services segment is further studied across professional and managed services. As per function the market is classified into finance, HR, supply chain, and others. Based on end user the market is segmented into large, mid-size, and small organization. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing & services, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Major Key Players of the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market are:

Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, SAP SE, Sage Group , Aptean, Epicor Software Corp., Infor, Syspro, Unit4, and others.

The major factors that drive the growth of the market are increase in number of SMEs, need for obtaining higher operative efficiency and realization of competitive advantages achieved through implementation of cloud enterprise resource planning, rapid change in business models, and development in the cloud trend.

By Component:

Software

Services

By Function:

Finance

HR

Supply Chain

Others

By End User:

Large Organization

Mid-size Organization

Small Organization

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size

2.2 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Revenue by Product

4.3 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

