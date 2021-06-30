Confocal microscopes Market – Competitive landscape & Technological breakthroughs, Foreseen till 2027
The global Confocal microscopes market by type was led by multi-photon microscopy segment. In 2018, the segment of held the largest market share in the Confocal microscopes market, by type. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period as it combines advanced optical systems of laser scanning microscopy with extended wavelength multiphoton fluorescence excitation to provide high-resolution and three-dimensional images of specimens that have been tagged with fluorophores.
The global Confocal microscopes market expected to be US$ 929.03 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 1,248.86 Mn by 2027.
The market for Confocal microscopes is expected to grow, owing to factors such as favorable government policies and funding’s for biological research and numerous application of confocal microscopy in bioimaging. In addition, developing techniques and focus of players in emerging countries is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
Leading Confocal microscopes Market Players:
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Nikon Corporation
- Bruker
- Olympus Corporation
- Leica Microsystems
- KEYENCE CORPORATION.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Confocal.nl
- Oxford Instruments
- Thorlabs, Inc.
CONFOCAL MICROSCOPES – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Multi-Photon Microscopy
- Confocal Disk Spinning Microscopy
By End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academics & Research Institute
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
