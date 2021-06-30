Current and Future Scope of Mobile Advertising Market | Projected to Grow at a CAGR Of 18.24% to Reach$354.76 billion | Industry Forecast 2025

Global mobile advertising (m-Advertising) market is expected to reach $354.76 billion in 2025, representing a 2019-2025 CAGR of 18.24% driven by a growing adoption of m-advertising service in global industries.

The mobile advertising Market Report is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide mobile advertising market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/GMD00015668

Some of the major players operating in the market are AdColony, Inc., AOL, Apple Inc., Applovin Corporation, Avazu Inc., Chartboost Inc., Digital Turbine, Inc., Facebook Inc., Flurry Inc., Flytxt, Google, Inc., GoWide, GumGum Inc, Inmobi, Matomy Media Group Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Millenial Media, MoPub Inc., Nokia, PassionTeck, SAP SE, Smaato Inc., Tune, Inc., Yahoo and Yeahmobi

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mobile advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Region.

Based on solution format, the global market is segmented into Advertisement Campaign Solutions,

Reporting & Analytics Solutions, Content Delivery Solutions, Integrated Solutions, Mobile Proximity Solutions and Other Solutions.

On basis of advertising type, the global market is segmented into Search Advertising, Display Advertising, Messaging Advertising, In-App Advertising, In-Game Advertising, Websites Advertising, Video Advertising and Other Advertising Types. On basis of industry vertical, the global market is segmented into Media and Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail Industry, Banking, Financial Service & Insurance, Telecommunication IT Sector, Travel Industry, Healthcare Sector, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Transportation and Logistics, Energy, Power, and Utilities and Other Industries. On basis of mobile device, the global market is segmented into Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops & Notebooks and Other Devices

While Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

– Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

– RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/GMD00015668

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3. Segmentation of Global Market by Solution Format

4. Segmentation of Global Market by Advertising Type

5. Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

6. Segmentation of Global Market by Mobile Device

7. Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com