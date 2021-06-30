Current Scenario of Trade Finance Market explored in Latest research Forecast to 2025

Trade Finance Market (TFM) valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.21% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The technology development is the main factor in the growth of the Global Trade Finance Market (TFM). The technological advancement has reduced processing time by the digitalization of trade documentation like purchase orders, invoices, and bills of lading, and the risk management approaches like tracking the progress of transactions reduce the associated risk with the transactions process aiding to the growth of trade finance market.

This market intelligence report on Trade Finance market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2025. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Trade Finance market have also been mentioned in the study.

Some of the leading market players include BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC Group, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, ICBC, China Exim Bank, Mizuho Financial Group, MUFG, Commerzbank, Bank of Communication, Credit Agricole, Standard Chartered, ANZ, Afreximbank, Export-Import Bank of India, AlAhli Bank, EBRD and so on

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, it also analyzes segments of the market.

By Product:

Supply chain finance

Export and agency finance

By Service Providers:

Banks

Trade Finance houses

Others

By End Use:

Exporters

Importers

Traders

Others

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape.Thus the report’s conclusion reveals overall growth prospect of the market along with impact analysis.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Trade Finance Market (TFM) Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Trade Finance Market (TFM) Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Trade Finance Market (TFM), By Product

Chapter 6. Global Trade Finance Market (TFM), By Service Providers

Chapter 7. Global Trade Finance Market (TFM), By End Use

Chapter 8. Global Trade Finance Market (TFM), by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

