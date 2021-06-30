Distributed Temperature Scanning Market to 2027 – Sensornet Limited, Weatherford, Sumitomo Electric Industries, OFS Fitel, Halliburton Company, Bandweaver

The distributed temperature sensing (DTS) systems are the fiber optic based optoelectronic instruments. The DTS measures both temperature and length of a fiber optic sensing cable. The DTS uses standard telecom fiber optic cables.

With an introduction of government rules and regulations to ensure the safety of workers and need to bring automation of the monitoring systems in risky workplaces such as oil & gas production plants, use of distributed temperature sensing is emerging. Nevertheless, adoption of DTS among subsea areas of fields is anticipated to provide tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the distributed temperature sensing market.

The key players influencing the market are:

AP Sensing GMBH

Bandweaver

Geso GmbH

Halliburton Company

Omicron Electronics GmbH

OFS Fitel, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Sensornet Limited

Weatherford

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The global distributed temperature sensing market is segmented on the basis of fiber type and application. Based on fiber type, the market is segmented into multi-mode fiber and single-mode fiber. On the basis of application, the distributed temperature sensing market is segmented into pipeline leakage detection, oil and gas , fire detection, and environmental monitoring, and others.

Distributed Temperature Scanning Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Distributed Temperature Scanning Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

