E-Tailing Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally | Industry Forecast by 2025
The E-Tailing Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years.Factors such as rising internet penetration and increasing preference of online shopping over in-store shopping is anticipated to drive the global e-tailing market. However, lacking physical presence of products in e-retailing is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
This Report encloses comprehensive analysis of the E-Tailing market and are assessed through volume and value data validated on three approaches including top companies revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics.Latest technological advancement as well as detail segmentation of the market is also mentioned in the report along with major players operating in the market
Some of the major players operating in the market are Amazon, eBay, Barnes & Noble, Wal-Mart Stores, ContextLogic, Nordstorm, Neiman Marcus Group, Staples, Best Buy and The Home Depot
By Type:
Business to Business (B2B)
Business to Consumer (B2C)
Consumer to Business (C2B)
Consumer to Consumer (C2C)
By Application:
Apparels and Clothing
Consumer Electronics
Grocery
Integrated (All Products)
Others
The regional analysis of Global E-Tailing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing number of internet users.
Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global E-Tailing market due to rising preference of online shopping over in-store shopping. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing internet penetration in developing countries such as India China and Japan.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. E-Tailing Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. E-Tailing Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. E-Tailing Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. E-Tailing Market, by Application
Chapter 6. E-Tailing Market, by Type
Chapter 7. E-Tailing Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 9. Research Process
