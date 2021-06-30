Employment Screening Services Market Growing Technology Opportunities and Future Business Trends to 2023 – First Advantage, HireRight, Employment Screening Services, DataFlow Group, Lowers Risk Group

The Global Employment Screening Services Market accounted for $2,939.8 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $4,892.3 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023. Employment screening companies offer comprehensive background screening services to companies to scrutinize potential candidates for various positions. These services help identify fraudulent and counterfeit applications in the recruitment industry.

Skilled workforce, enhanced regulatory compliance with respect to employment, and advantages associated with employment screening are expected to boost the employment screening services market. Application of big data analytics by background check providers is also expected to lead to intense competition between market players, cumulatively driving the market. However, technological risks associated with the employment screening data and discrimination concerns are key restraints that impede the market growth. Furthermore, the untapped potential of emerging markets and increased setup of start-up organizations are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Employment Screening Services Market are:

First Advantage, HireRight, Employment Screening Services, DataFlow Group, Lowers Risk Group, Insperity, GoodHire, Capita PLC, InfoMart, Inc., Employment Screening Resources, PreHire Screening Services, Mintz Global Screening, Verifile Ltd., Triton, Agenda Screening Services, Paychex, Inc., Experian, ADP, LLC., REED, A-Check America, Inc., S2Verify, LLC, CareerBuilder, LLC., Mind Your Business, ClearCare, and Paycor, Inc

The global employment screening services market is analyzed through the following segments, namely, service, application, and region. Based on service, the market is categorized into criminal background checks, education & employment verification, credit history checks, drug & health screening, and others. The employment screening services market by application is segmented into banking & financial sector, government agencies, information technology, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Employment Screening Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Employment Screening Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Employment Screening Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Employment Screening Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

