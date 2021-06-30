Europe Feed Premix Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description

Although the macro nutrients market dominates the mineral feed additives market, feed premix market, which consists of a mixture of micronutrients and trace elements, has helped the micro nutrients segment to show a noticeable growth in recent years. Growing awareness about animal health, changing food habits and rising awareness about the side-effects of chemical additives in processed meat has helped the market to grow.

Market Dynamics:

Increased Food safety concerns in the European Union, especially in the meat and dairy segments have led to increased consumption of compound feed and influenced the compound feed market in the region. Increased meat consumption, as well as rising meat prices, are further expected to drive the growth of the market. Investments in R&D and cost management, coupled with information flow for nutrient requirements of animals would help the industry to expand and cater the anticipated increase in demand. Increasing research is being done to find out the effect of various elements on growth and development of animals and the perfect combination of a premix of nutrients for optimum results. Often, two minerals, equally important, cannot be given together, due to metabolism issues of the animal. Thus, the research in the compound feed industry only focuses on developing an efficient combination of supplementary minerals, but an overall, more wholesome feed with all the essential minerals.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of ingredients, the market is broadly divided into Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Vitamins, Minerals, etc. The Vitamins comprise of largest market share. On the basis of animal type, the market is divided into Pork, Dairy, Fish and Poultry feed. Swine feed pre mix has the largest market share in the region. However, as white meat has a lesser amount of cholesterol and saturated fats than red meat, the shift from red meat to white meat, due to rising health-consciousness, has made the poultry feed pre mix segment as the fastest growing segment of the industry.

Geographical Analysis:

Germany holds the largest market share in the region, followed by Spain and Russia. The three countries contribute to over 40% of the European feed premix market. Due to latest government policies and export alliances with many countries, the Russian premix market has been expected to show the fastest growth.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the industry include DLG Group (Denmark), DSM NV (The Netherlands), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Land O Lakes Feed (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), Evialis (France) and ForFarmers (Netherlands).

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063923

