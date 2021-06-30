Exhaustive Study on Managed VPN Services Market 2019 | Strategic Assessment by Top Players – AT&T, BT, Cisco, CenturyLink, NTT Communications, Orange Business Services SAS, Tata Communications, Telefonica

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Managed VPN Services are used by the organization to enable cost-effective as well as secure remote access to all corporate network. Several large enterprise organizations have considerable numbers of telecommuters and mobile workers which allow access to appropriate business data as well as applications with the full surety of privacy and security. The various type of VPN services are Site to Site VPN and Remote Access VPN.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The significant drivers of Managed VPN Services market are the increasing demand for cloud services and a gradual shift of interest towards virtual appliances. The boosting requirement secure remote access and rising security concerns of are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for Managed VPN Services market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Key players profiled in the report include AT&T Inc., BT Group PLC, Cisco System Inc., CenturyLink Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Orange Business Services SAS, Tata Communications Ltd., Telefonica S.A., Vodafone Limited, Verizon Communication Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Managed VPN Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Managed VPN Services market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment type, end user, and geography. The global Managed VPN Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Managed VPN Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Managed VPN Services market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, and end user. Based type, the market is segmented as Site to Site VPN, and Remote Access VPN. The deployment type is sub segmented into On Premises and Cloud. Similarly, based on end user the market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare, IT and ITES, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Power, Transportation and Logistics, and Others

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MANAGED VPN SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. MANAGED VPN SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. MANAGED VPN SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. MANAGED VPN SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE 8. MANAGED VPN SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE 9. MANAGED VPN SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER 10. MANAGED VPN SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 12. MANAGED VPN SERVICES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. AT AND T INC.

12.2. BT GROUP PLC

12.3. CISCO SYSTEM INC.

12.4. CENTURYLINK INC.

12.5. NTT COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

12.6. ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES SAS

12.7. TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

12.8. TELEFONICA S.A.

12.9. VODAFONE LIMITED

12.10. VERIZON COMMUNICATION INC. 13. APPENDIX

