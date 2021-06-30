Farm Animal Healthcare Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description

Increasing significance of livestock as an economic commodity – as a source of meat, dairy and a large number of applications of animal products from healthcare and nutrition to energy generation, has made the veterinary healthcare market to gain popularity. Increasing research in the field of animal health and its significance in the modern animal foods industry has helped the veterinary healthcare market to expand. Awareness about pet health care increased incidents of zoonotic diseases and coming of better diagnostic techniques in the veterinary health care market have helped the industry to grow.

Market Dynamics:

Rising awareness regarding animal health has been the primary reasons for the growth of the Global veterinary healthcare market. The worldwide increase in demand for proteins, due to tremendous population growth has also increased the demand for meat, indirectly increasing the demand for Farm animal healthcare. Recent outbreaks of avian influenza and swine flu have fuelled the growth of vaccines and anti-infectives in the healthcare market. A significant amount of research is being done, especially in these two segments. Stringent regulations on poultry and meat-based foodstuff are also responsible to give the vet business its current status in the Food industry of the country. Technological advancements in the animal healthcare diagnostics have increased the scope of the industry. Innovative animal healthcare product launches have also gained popularity, especially in the companion animals sector. Increased disposable incomes and lifestyle changes, especially in the last two decades in the Asia- Pacific have helped the market to expand tremendously in the region. Major company players are looking at the entire cattle healthcare ecosystem to maximize value for farmers. Creating value in addition to the products and services offered has been a key strategy.

Market Segmentation:

The Farm Animal Healthcare market can be broadly segmented based on products, animal types and diagnostics. On the basis of animal type, the market is divided into farm animal health market (poultry, swine, fish, cattle and sheep) and companion animal health market (dogs, cats, horse). Poultry and cattle segments hold the largest market share amongst the farm animals, while Cats possess the largest market share in the companion animals segment. Based on diagnostic tools, the market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, diagnostic imaging, clinical chemistry, haematology tests, and other veterinary diagnostic products. Based on the products, the market is segmented into anti- infective, antiparasitic, medical feed additives, vaccines, and other pharmaceuticals.

Geographical Analysis:

The U.S. and Western Europe hold the largest market segments in terms of revenue in the Farm animal Healthcare products, due to the presence of a large number of leading producers. Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific markets are emerging to be prominent consumers. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest, mainly because of prominent consumers, like India and China.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the industry include Ceva Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Merck Ltd., Merial (Animal Health division of Sanofi), Novartis, and Zoetis Animal Healthcare.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

