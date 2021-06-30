Flame Retardant Market Size 2019 | Global Industry Forecast Report 2024

This report on Global Flame Retardant Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

The term flame retardants subsumes a diverse group of chemicals which are added to manufactured materials, such as plastics and textiles, and surface finishes and coatings. Flame retardants are activated by the presence of an ignition source and are intended to prevent or slow the further development of ignition by a variety of different physical and chemical methods. They may be added as a copolymer during the polymerisation of a polymer, mixed with polymer at an moulding or extrusion process or, in particular for textiles, applied as a topical finish.[1] Mineral flame retardants are typically additive while organohalogen and organophosphorus compounds can be either reactive or additive.

Construction end use worth is projected to grow at an anticipated CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

The worldwide market for Flame Retardant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Flame Retardant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Albemarle

Chemtura

Clariant

Italmatch

Huber

BASF

Thor

DSM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ATH

Antimony Oxide

Brominated

Chlorinated

Phosphorous

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building & Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Wire & Cables

Automotive

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Flame Retardant Market.

Chapter 1, to describe Flame Retardant product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flame Retardant, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flame Retardant in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Flame Retardant competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Flame Retardant breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Flame Retardant market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flame Retardant sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

