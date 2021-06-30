Flame Retardant Textile Market | 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Flame Retardant Textile Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

This report studies the Flame Retardant Textile market, Flame Retardant Textile is s textile that is naturally more resistant to fire than others through chemical treatment or manufactured fireproof fibers.

Flame Retardant Textile is specialized fabric designed to resist burning when exposed to open flame, explosions and arc flashes without melting. These fabrics find major application in protective clothing industry.

The worldwide market for Flame Retardant Textile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Flame Retardant Textile in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Milliken

Tencate

Dupont

Mount Vernon

SSM Industries

Carrington

Klopman

Trevira

Gore

Safety Components

Delcotex

ITI

Marina Textil

Arvind

Waubridge Specialty Fabrics

Schuemer

Glen Raven

Kermel

Xinxiang Xinke

Xinxiang Zhuocheng

Hangzhou Xiangjun

Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric

SRO Protective

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inherent Flame Retardant Fabric

Treated Flame Retardant Fabric

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Clothing

Home Textiles

Public Utility

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Flame Retardant Textile Market.

Chapter 1, to describe Flame Retardant Textile product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flame Retardant Textile, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flame Retardant Textile in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Flame Retardant Textile competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Flame Retardant Textile breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Flame Retardant Textile market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flame Retardant Textile sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

