Global Flat Panel Display Market Size study by Application by Technology by End Users and by Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Flat Panel Display Market valued approximately USD 1237 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The flat panel display market is developing and growing at a significant pace. The flat panel display which includes the thin and lightweight display that has been a primary consumer preference considering the past decade which includes span of 2005-2015. The utility of flat panel display is most common in the electronic devices such as televisions, desktop monitors, digital cameras, smartphones and laptops. The flat panel displays are superior to the conventional CRTs and these flat panel displays have a competitive edge owing to increasing brightness, growing contrast settings, more pixel support resolution and reduced power consumption. The enhancing consumer electronics market the flat panel display in the present scenario is witnessing significant demand on the global scenario. The flat panel display market is mainly driven by two factors which includes the reduction in the prices of the flat panel display market since the past decade and prospering demand laptops, smartphones and HD televisions on the global scenario.

Check Sample Here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00016864

The Companies involved in the market are as follows:

– Applied Materials

– AU Optronics Corporation

– Display Corporation

– Innolux Corporation

– Japan Display Inc

– Panasonic Corporation

– Sharp Corporation

– Sony Corporation

– Lenovo, Toshiba

– Universal Display Corporation

– Tokyo Electron

The flat screen monitors which are used in the interior of the modern day vehicles which is in built with HMI technology is also supporting the growth of the flat panel display market. The flat panel display is being adopted mainly in the urban and semi urban region in comparison with the rural areas which results into the concentrated customer base. The rise in the disposable income of individuals both from the developing and developed nations is acting as a key trend in the growth of the flat panel display market.

On the basis of segmentation, flat panel display market is segmented into applications, technology and end users. The LCD segment which is component of Application segment is dominating in the present scenario owing to constantly degradation in the prices of OLED and the rising demand of the shares of the AMOLED segment that will be dominate the market during the forecasted period. Moreover, the reduction in the demand for the personal computers will further result into lowering the demand of LCD monitors that in turn will augment the shares of the AMOLED segment. The consumer electronics segment which is a component of end users is anticipated to dominate the flat panel display market during the forecasted period of 2016-2023. The rising adoption of AMOLEDs considering the smartphones, tablets and LEDs for the televisions will boost the growth of the market in the above segment. Moreover, enhancing demand for the high resolutions and high & rich color quality displays along with the enhancing demand for the Ultra-high definition LCD TVs will also boost the growth of the market in the forecasted period 2016-2023.

The regional analysis of Global Flat Panel Display Market is considered for the major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the globe in terms of market share. However, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00016864

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

– FDP Equipment

– LCD

– Amoled

By Technology:

– LTPS

– A-SI

By End User:

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive

– Others

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876