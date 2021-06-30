Global Nickel Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Nickel Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Nickel belongs to the transition metals and is hard and ductile. Pure nickel, powdered to maximize the reactive surface area, shows a significant chemical activity, but larger pieces are slow to react with air under standard conditions because an oxide layer forms on the surface and prevents further corrosion (passivation). Nickel is used as the cathode material for lithium-ion batteries and used in increasingly large quantities. The demand for nickel base metal in the battery industry is further backed by the rapid volume growth of the electric vehicle market. It is also driven by the increased intensity of the use of nickel to improve the energy density of batteries and extend driving range.

The worldwide market for Nickel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Nickel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Anglo American

BHP

Cubaniquel

Cunico

Eramet

Glencore

Independence Group

Jinchuan Group International Resources

Norilsk Nickel

Pacific Metal

Queensland Nickel

Sherritt

Sumitomo

Terrafame

Vale

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

3N

4N

5N

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Stainless steels and alloy steel

Non-ferrous alloys and super alloys

Electroplating

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Nickel market.

Chapter 1, to describe Nickel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nickel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nickel in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Nickel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Nickel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Nickel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nickel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

