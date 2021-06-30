Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size 2019: Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Applications, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2024

Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market: Information, by Material (Vitreous China, Metal, Plastics), by Product (Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen and Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet Fixtures & Fittings and others), by Application (Residential and Commercial) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and South America) – Forecast to 2024

Overview

The global plumbing fixtures and fittings market is expected to gain an unprecedented value of USD 97,830.8 Million by 2024with 5.88% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report envelops segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Plumbing fixtures and fittings are mainly used for facilitating the distribution of water in a building. Bathroom, kitchen and sink, and toilet fixtures and fittings are some of the plumbing fixtures and fittings products. During the forecast period, the global market is expected to be driven by various factors, such as the growing construction industry and eco-friendly plumbing solutions. However, volatile raw material prices could hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2399

Segmental Analysis

The global plumbing fixtures and fittings market is segmented based on material, product, and application.

On the basis of material, the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market is segmented into vitreous china, metal, and plastics. In 2018, the vitreous china segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 35,809.6 million. This value might reach USD 48,355.6 million by 2024. Meanwhile, the metal segment is witnessing significant growth and is expected to attain 6.08% CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market is segmented into bathroom fixtures & fittings, kitchen and sink fixtures & fittings, toilet fixtures & fittings, others. The bathroom fixtures & fittings segment is in the leading position and was valued at USD 30,206.0 million in 2018, which might reach USD 42,450.4 million by 2024. The segment is expected to grow at 6.17% CAGRduring the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market is divided into residential and commercial. In 2018, the residential segment held the maximum market share and enjoyed a valuation of USD 51,060.0 million. This valuation can rise to USD 70,752.7 million by 2024. This segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players profiled in the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market report are Geberit AG (Switzerland), Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (US), LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan), Masco Corporation (US), TOTO LTD (Japan), Roca Sanitario, S.A. (Spain), GWA Group Limited (Australia), Elkay Manufacturing Company (US), Kohler Co. (US), Hindware Homes (India). Mergers, acquisitions, expansions, and product development are strategies these companies employ to stay ahead of the rest.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. APAC is anticipated to lead the plumbing fixtures and fittings market during the study period, followed by North America. The region is expected to witness the increased development of infrastructure and the construction of residential, commercial, and municipal buildings. China followed by Japan, India, and Australia are countries that dominate the plumbing fixtures and fittings market in Asia-Pacific.

The Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market is expected to reach USD 97,830.8 million with a CAGR of over 5.88% by the end of the forecast period.

Browse Complete [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/plumbing-fixtures-fittings-market-2399

Industry Updates

In May 2017, LIXIL Group Corporation introduced more than 60 products from three of its flagship water technology brands at the 22nd Kitchen and Bathrooms China (KBC) show in Shanghai. Its INAX, American Standard, and GROHE brands unveiled products for an innovative shower experience.

In August 2016, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. acquired Moen and Riobel to transform its plumbing business. They now operate as one of its divisions.

In May 2019, LIXIL Group Corporation introduced a new cutting-edge technology and differentiated designs through its portfolio of leading international brands, which include American Standard, GROHE, INAX, and LIXIL (Prefabricated Bathrooms) – at Kitchen and Bath China, a leading trade fair for the kitchen and bath industry in Asia-Pacific. These products deliver the best of technology, quality, and consumer-centric innovation that solve every day, real-life challenges for customers in China.

In April 2019, GWA Group Limited completed the acquisition of Methven Limited, a leading taps and showers innovator based in New Zealand. This strengthened the group’s position in the bathroom and kitchen fixtures market in Australia and New Zealand and, also, increased growth opportunities for its core businesses.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report What was the historic market size (2018)?

Which segmentation (Material/Product/Application is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2024?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.