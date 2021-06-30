In-Flight Catering Service Market Prospects Outlook 2019-2026 and Top Key Players – Journey Group , On Air Dining, KLM Catering Services Schiphol, Air Fayre, Servair

The global in-flight catering service market size was valued at $18,081 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $24,113 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.66% from 2019 to 2026. In-flight catering service deals with in-flight meals served to the passengers boarding the flight. These meals are prepared by catering companies and are served to passengers via trolley.

The meals have wide range of variety and differs from company to company and region to region. The inflight catering company is guided by various rules and regulations to offer passengers quality food and food products. For instance, EgyptAir, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Garuda Indonesia, and others served meal with Halal certification without pork and alcohol in accordance with Islamic customs. While Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar still provide wine to the non-Muslim passengers upon request. The food type range from a simple snack or beverage in short-haul economy class to a seven-course gourmet meal in a first class long-haul flight. The types of food offered, often incorporate elements of local cuisine, sometimes both from the destination countries and origin.

Major Key Players of the In-Flight Catering Service Market are:

Journey Group , On Air Dining, KLM Catering Services Schiphol, Air Fayre, Servair, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding, Abby’s Catering, AAS Catering, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding, ANA Catering Service, TajSATS Air Catering Limited, and Brahim’s SATS Food Services.

In the recent years, an exponential rise in the number of passengers travelling via air is expected to be the primary driver for the growth of the in-flight catering service industry. Despite slower economic growth in various countries, the number of domestic and international passenger travelling by air has increased, thereby boosting the market growth. However, healthy growth in the market is projected due to rise in expectation of flyers to have nutritious and healthy food is also expected to boost the market growth. In addition, rise in adoption of online platforms for meal booking by the major airline companies is further expected to increase meal booking. Moreover, rise in automation and proliferation of inflight catering management has enabled caters and airline to collaborate and offer a rich passenger experience at minimum cost.

– By Aircraft Class

o Economy Class

o Business Class

o First Class

– By Flight Type

o Full Service

o Low Cost

– By Food Type

o Meals

o Bakery and Confectionary

o Beverages

o Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global In-Flight Catering Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the In-Flight Catering Service market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global In-Flight Catering Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the In-Flight Catering Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, In-Flight Catering Service market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the In-Flight Catering Service market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the In-Flight Catering Service market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

In the end, In-Flight Catering Service industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

