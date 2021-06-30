Influenza Vaccine Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

United States Influenza Vaccine Market is expected to reach more than US$ 2.5 Billion by the year end of 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, expanded recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies to be vaccinated against influenza vaccine and introduction of quadrivalent influenza vaccine.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It provides essential insights into United States influenza vaccine market and forecast. It covers vaccination pattern, doses distribution, production and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. Additionally, the report includes insight of clinical trials, pipeline and promising vaccines in United States influenza vaccine market. Key trends in terms of M&A, collaborations and licensing agreements are analyzed with details.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the influenza vaccine market such as Sanofi Pasteur, GSK, Seqirus, AstraZenecca and Protein Sciences Corporation. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and sales analysis of influenza vaccine market from 2011 to 2022. Other emerging players such as Novavax, Daiichi–Sankyo, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and VaxInnate are making novel technology based influenza vaccine which is likely to affect the market share during the forecast period. The report also entails major drivers and barriers of influenza vaccine market.

Major and Promising Vaccine covered in the report are as follows:

1. Fluzone High–Dose

2. Fluzone Quadrivalent

3. Intradermal (ID) Trivalent

4. Vaxigrip

5. Fluarix Quadrivalent

6. Flulaval Quadrivalent

7. Fluenz Tetra

8. FluMist Quadrivalent

9. Flublok

10. VN–100

11. M–001

12. VAX–2012Q

13. TAK – 850

14. Flucelvax Quadrivalent

15. Afluria Quadrivalent

16. Agrippal

17. Fluad

18. Fluvirin

19. Fluvax

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows

1. Sanofi Pasteur

2. GlaxoSmithKline(GSK)

3. Seqirus

4. AstraZenecca

5. Protein Sciences Corporation

6. Novavax

7. Daiichi–Sankyo

8. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

9. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

10. VaxInnate

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Influenza Vaccine Market & Forecast

3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccine

3.1 Number of Children Vaccinated

3.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated

4. United States Influenza Vaccine Market Drivers and Barriers

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Barriers

5. United States Influenza Vaccine Production & Distribution

5.1 Vaccine Choices Remain Available for Patients, Providers

5.2 Influenza Vaccine Price Trends

5.2.1 Pediatric Influenza Vaccine Price Trends

5.2.2 Adult Influenza Vaccine Price Trends

5.3 Influenza Vaccine Production, Supply, and Allocation

5.4 Influenza Vaccine Distribution & Demand

5.5 Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness

5.6 Managing Influenza with Diagnostic Resources

5.7 Distribution Method of Influenza Vaccination

6. United States Influenza Vaccine Market – Regulatory Landscape

