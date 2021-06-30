Instant Messaging Services Market 2019 Business Statistics Focus Report Growth by Top Key Players – BigAnt Office Messenger, Cisco, HipChat, IBM, Kakao Talk, Line, Netwin, Rakuten Viber, We Chat, WhatsApp
MARKET INTRODUCTION
Instant Messaging Services is a system used for the transmission of electronic messages instantly. It allows the conversation with the help of real-time messages by deploying an embedded software or stand-alone application. Instant messaging in today’s world includes different forms of communication via stickers, video sharing, pictures, and voice.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The significant drivers of Instant Messaging Services market are mounting adoption of mobile technology and a sudden increase in mobile-to-mobile communication. The rising penetration of mobile phones along with the Internet are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for Instant Messaging Services market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.
Key players profiled in the report include BigAnt Office Messenger, Cisco Systems, Inc., HipChat, IBM Corporation, Kakao Talk, Line, Netwin Ltd., Rakuten Viber, We Chat, WhatsApp
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Instant Messaging Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Instant Messaging Services market with detailed market segmentation by end user, application, and geography. The global Instant Messaging Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Instant Messaging Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global Instant Messaging Services market is segmented on the basis of application, and end user. Based application, the market is segmented as Mobile Messaging, Public IM Networks, and Enterprise IM Platforms. The end user segment is sub-segmented into Enterprise, Personal.
Table of Content
1.INTRODUCTION
2. KEY TAKEWAYS
3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4.INSTANT MESSAGING SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. INSTANT MESSAGING SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
6. INSTANT MESSAGING SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
7. INSTANT MESSAGING SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
8. INSTANT MESSAGING SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USERS
9. INSTANT MESSAGING SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
10.4. EXPANSIONS AND OTHER STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
11. INSTANT MESSAGING SERVICES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
11.1. BIGANT OFFICE MESSENGER
11.2. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11.3. HIPCHAT
11.4. IBM CORPORATION
11.5. KAKAO TALK
11.6. LINE
11.7. NETWIN LTD.
11.8. RAKUTEN VIBER
11.9. WE CHAT
11.10. WHATSAPP
12. APPENDIX
