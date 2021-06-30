Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market to 2025 – Pigs Unlimited International, Aubin Group, T.D. Williamson, Baker Hughes Incorporated Pigtek Ltd. 3P Services GmBH & Co KG Hak Industrial Services B.V. Quest Integrity Group

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 494.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 781.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2025.

Since, pipelines were being used for transportation of oil and natural gas, metal losses and corrosion used to appear frequently on the internal as well as external surface of the pipes. Other defects were not as dominant as corrosions. Corrosions take place due to electrochemical reaction between the substance being transported by the pipelines and the inner walls of the pipeline. Also, external climatic conditions result on the surface metal losses. As a result, while pigging is carried out, the device is mostly used for metal loss detection applications.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000396/

The key players influencing the market are:

Pigs Unlimited International, Inc.

Aubin Group

T.D. Williamson Inc.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Pigtek Ltd.

3P Services GmBH & Co KG

Hak Industrial Services B.V.

Quest Integrity Group LLC

Jamison Products LP

NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG

Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc.

PII Pipeline Solutions

Rosen Group

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging

Compare major Intelligent Pipeline Pigging providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Intelligent Pipeline Pigging providers

Profiles of major Intelligent Pipeline Pigging providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Intelligent Pipeline Pigging -intensive vertical sectors

Magnetic Flux Pigging technology can operate efficiently in liquid as well as gas pipelines. Best results from MFL are obtained when they traverse through pipelines having less metal wall thickness. For pipelines with higher metal wall thickness, Ultrasonic pigging technology is preferred. Furthermore, Ultrasonic pigging technology requires liquid couplant to traverse through pipes which adds to more cost of the users. Thus, for cheaper usage, MFL technology is used globally.

Pig run is conducted as a maintenance service for the pipelines by the operators and owners of the pipe. There are various applications for which these intelligent pigs prove useful. They are used in crack & leak detections, geometry & bend detections, metal loss/ corrosion detections and other applications such as Photographic/video, Profile/Mapping, Spanning/Line Cover. As a result, Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market is segmented on the basis of applications into the above mentioned divisions Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market by end-user is segmented into chemical, oil, gas and others (Nuclear Power Plants, Water & Waste Water Treatment, Mining and Heavy Industries). On the technology front, the market is divided into two as Ultrasonic pigging technology and Metal Flux Leakage pigging technology.

The overall Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2025, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market is provided.

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000396/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]