IoT in Transportation Market Exploring Future Growth 2016-2023 and Key Players – Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T , Garmin International , IBM , Denso

The adoption of IoT in the transportation industry has led to the incorporation of various tools & services that facilitate better transport management through traffic congestion control system; automotive telematics; reservation; toll & ticketing systems; security and surveillance system; remote monitoring; & others. Furthermore, the major tools used in the global industry include omnichannel commerce solutions, sales, inventory & operations planning, manufacturing & supply chain optimization, quality monitoring, system software development & integration, big data & edge data analytics, and fleet reliability analysis.

The adoption of IoT in the transportation industry facilitates better operation & control, material management, energy management, traffic planning, staff & passenger information management, data analytics, and others. Moreover, it offers unscheduled aircraft maintenance, tail allocation, sensory inputs, reliable & secure communications, and cloud application development services.

Major Key Players of the IoT in Transportation Market are:

Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T , Garmin International , IBM , Denso Corp., Thales Group, General Electric, Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and TomTom N.V.

The global IoT in transportation market is segmented based on type, mode of transport, application, and geography. Based on type, it is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Based on mode of transport, it is divided into roadways, railways, airways, and maritime. Based on application, it is classified into traffic congestion control systems; automotive telematics; reservation, toll, & ticketing systems; security & surveillance systems; remote monitoring; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

BY COMPONENT:

Hardware

Software

Services

BY MODE OF TRANSPORT:

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

BY APPLICATION:

Traffic Congestion Control System

Automotive Telematics

Reservation, Toll, & Ticketing Systems

Security & Surveillance System

Remote Monitoring

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global IoT in Transportation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the IoT in Transportation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global IoT in Transportation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the IoT in Transportation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, IoT in Transportation market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the IoT in Transportation market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the IoT in Transportation market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT in Transportation Market Size

2.2 IoT in Transportation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT in Transportation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 IoT in Transportation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT in Transportation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT in Transportation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global IoT in Transportation Sales by Product

4.2 Global IoT in Transportation Revenue by Product

4.3 IoT in Transportation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global IoT in Transportation Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, IoT in Transportation industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

