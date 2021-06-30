Legal Analytics Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2027 | Analytics Consulting LLC, Argopoint LLC, Bloomberg BNA, CPA Global, LexisNexis, Mindcrest, Premonition LLC, Thomson Reuters Corporation

Legal Analytics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution, Services); Deployment Model (On-Demand, On-Premises); End-use Industry (Law Firms, Corporates, Others) and Geography

Legal analytics refers to the managing process of extracting knowledge from existing legal data to help in-house legal teams and decision-makers on certain legal matters. This is done by forecasting, legal strategy, comparative legal costs, process development, billing optimization, financial operations and resource management. Legal analytics involves data mining from data contained in documents related to case and docket entries. This data is then accumulated to provide previously unknown insights into the behavior of the judges, lawyers, organizations such as courts law firm and parties involved. It also involves gaining insights from subjects of lawsuits such as patents and others that are part of the litigation ecosystem.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Analytics Consulting LLC, Argopoint LLC, Bloomberg BNA, CPA Global, LexisNexis, Mindcrest, Inc., Premonition LLC, Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company), UnitedLex, Wolters Kluwer

Legal analytics depends on progressive technologies such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning, to structure, analyze and obtain the required information from raw data present in case dockets and documents. Legal analytics involves statistical modelling and forecasting to reveal gainful information about the management, case handling and operations of legal department. Legal analytics solutions helps in assessing all the recordings, documents and other related files of particular case and old cases and patents similar to that in order to reveal the intended knowledge.

The “Global Legal Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of legal analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, end-use industry, and geography. The global legal analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading legal analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

