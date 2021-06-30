Lighting-As-a-Service Market Growth Ratio Analysis with Top Prominent Players like Cree, Eaton Corporation, Future Energy, Igor, Itelecom, Koninklijke Philips, Lunera Lighting, RCG Lighthouse, SIB Lighting

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Lighting as a service (LaaS) is an all-inclusive subscription based pricing model geared at making LED lighting a potential option for any facility manager, business owner, or service manager. LaaS as the third-party management of a lighting system, includes additional maintenance, technical, financial, or operational services. This business model has become more common in commercial and citywide installations of LED lights, specifically in retrofitting buildings and outdoor facilities, with the aim of reducing installation costs.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Lighting as a service market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as improved financial benefits and government policies & regulations for adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems. Moreover, the factors such as convergence of IoT with lighting systems and development of smart cities are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. However, lack of awareness about the value of a service oriented model of lighting is expected to hinder Lighting as a service market growth.

Key players profiled in the report include Cree Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Future Energy Solutions, Igor Inc., Itelecom USA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lunera Lighting, RCG Lighthouse, SIB Lighting , Zumtobel Group AG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Lighting-as-a-service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Lighting-as-a-service industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Lighting-as-a-service market with detailed market segmentation by component, installation, end-user, and geography. The global Lighting-as-a-service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Lighting-as-a-service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Lighting-as-a-service market is segmented on the basis of component, installation, and end-user. Based on component, the market is segmented as luminaries & control equipment, software’s & communication systems, and maintenance & other services. Further, based on installation, the market is divided into indoor and outdoor. Furthermore, on basis of end-user, market is segmented as office, retail, education, healthcare, hotels & restaurants, institutional/assembly, warehouse, and transport.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.LIGHTING-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. LIGHTING-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. LIGHTING-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. LIGHTING-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENTS

8. LIGHTING-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INSTALLATION

9. LIGHTING-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

10. LIGHTING-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. LIGHTING-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. CREE INC.

12.2. EATON CORPORATION PLC

12.3. FUTURE ENERGY SOLUTIONS

12.4. IGOR INC.

12.5. ITELECOM USA

12.6. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

12.7. LUNERA LIGHTING

12.8. RCG LIGHTHOUSE

12.9. SIB LIGHTING

12.10. ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG

13. APPENDIX

