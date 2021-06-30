Military Rotorcraft Market’s Growth Raise by Technological Advancements with a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2027

“Global Military Rotorcraft Market Outlook: Industry Insights & Opportunity Assessment 2019–2027”

Research Nester released a report titled “Global Military Rotorcraft Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global military rotorcraft market in terms of market segmentation by rotorcraft type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Growing investments by defense sector in many countries in the world in order to strengthen their border security and procurement of advanced weapons and technologies is anticipated to support the growth of the global military rotorcraft market. The procurement of the aerial vehicles has increased in the recent years on account of the effectiveness of these weapons’ higher range of operation and their ability to fire aerially. Riding on the back of these factors, the market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

The market is segmented by rotorcraft type into attack, transport, multi mission, maritime, reconnaissance, training and others, out of which, the attack rotorcraft segment is anticipated to have leading shares owing to the growing procurement of attack rotorcrafts on a large scale across the globe.

Geographically, the global military rotorcraft market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. U.S. has the largest number of military rotorcraft along with selling military rotorcrafts in large quantities every year around the world. For instance, the sale of 24 MH-60R helicopters to India at a projected cost of USD 2.6 Billion was approved by U.S. State Department in April, 2019. These factors are the driving force behind the leading growth of the market in North America region.

Rising Technological Advancements and Investments in Defense Sector

The companies operating in the market are continuously working on innovations in the product in order to ensure the production and delivery of maintainable, reliable and mission ready rotorcrafts. For instance, Boeing supports the vital missions of the defense forces in the world. Additionally, the procurement of the aerial vehicles has increased in the recent years on account of their effectiveness and higher range of operation. Such factors are significantly driving the growth of the market.

However, lack of maintenance and decline in the services pertaining to repair and maintenance is expected to restraint the growth of the global military rotorcraft market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global military rotorcraft market which includes company profiling of Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing Company, Textron Inc., Airbus SE, Leonardo SpA, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), MD Helicopters Inc., and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global military rotorcraft market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

