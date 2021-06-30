Mobile POS System Market Key Facts And Insights On Future Scenario To 2027 | BITEL, BBPOS, Castles, Cegid, CITIXSYS AMERICAS, Diebold Nixdorf, Elavon, Ingenico, NCR

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Mobile POS System is used to perform the functions of an electronic point-of-sale terminal (POS terminal) or cash register wirelessly. These system offers sales and service to the organizations for conducting financial transactions in a versatile way without adhere to a single location. It is deployed across various applications such as entertainment, healthcare, hospitality, restaurant, retail, and warehouse.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The significant drivers of Mobile POS System market are growing E-Commerce transactions leading to rise in demand for wireless POS terminals across the globe. The mass adoption of dual-interface chip technology and multi-application support by NFC are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for Mobile POS System market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Key players profiled in the report include BITEL, BBPOS Limited, Castles Technology, Cegid Group, CITIXSYS AMERICAS INC., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Elavon, Ingenico Group, NCR Corporation, Newland Payment Tech

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Mobile POS System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Mobile POS System market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, and geography. The global Mobile POS System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Mobile POS System market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Mobile POS System market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, and application. Based solution, the market is segmented as hardware and software. The deployment type segment is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premises. Similarly, based on application the market is segmented into Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Restaurant, Retail, and Warehouse.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MOBILE POS SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. MOBILE POS SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. MOBILE POS SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. MOBILE POS SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTION 8. MOBILE POS SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE 9. MOBILE POS SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 10. MOBILE POS SYSTEMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 12. MOBILE POS SYSTEMS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. BITEL

12.2. BBPOS LIMITED

12.3. CASTLES TECHNOLOGY

12.4. CEGID GROUP

12.5. CITIXSYS AMERICAS INC.

12.6. DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC.

12.7. ELAVON

12.8. INGENICO GROUP

12.9. NCR CORPORATION

12.10. NEWLAND PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY 13. APPENDIX

