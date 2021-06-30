Most recent Report on Samarium Market 2019 and Complete Competitive Study and Profiles of Major Market Players, Such as –Adams Magnetic Products Co.,Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.,Canada Rare Earth Corporation,Goodfellow

An Samarium Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Samarium Market.

Samarium is a rare earth element which is a moderately hard silvery metal and readily oxidizes in the air. Samarium is a chemical element of the lanthanide series, and it shows oxidation state as +3. Samarium compounds can withstand significantly high temperatures without losing their magnetic properties, due to the alloy’s higher Curie point. Samarium is commonly used as a reducing agent in chemical synthesis. These magnets have excellent thermal stability and can withstand very high operating temperatures. Being very strong and brittle, they require proper handling and packing.

Leading Samarium Market Players: Adams Magnetic Products Co.,Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.,Canada Rare Earth Corporation,Goodfellow,Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group., Ltd,HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd.,Inorganic Ventures, Inc.,METALL RARE EARTH LIMITED,NEO,Super Conductor Materials, Inc.

The global samarium market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the samarium market is segmented into oxide, acetate, metal, carbonate and others. The samarium market on the basis of the application is classified into electronics, automotive, medical and environment & energy, aerospace & defense and others.

The global samarium market is estimated to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period due to propelling factors such as rising demand for smartphones which leads to upsurge demand for mobile accessories, and increasing demand from developed and developing economies such as China and India. Moreover, samarium rings are used in automobile, electronics, and aerospace applications is projected to drive the demand for samarium rings during the forecast period. However, the growing use of neodymium magnets as a substitute for samarium-cobalt magnets is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Samarium Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Samarium Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

