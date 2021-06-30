Multiplex Assays Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% By 2022 – Luminex, Thermo Fisher, Illumina, QIAGEN, Abcam

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Multiplex Assays Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

A multiplex assay is a procedure in which multiple analytes (proteins, biomolecules, growth factors, cytokines, chemokines, and others) are profiled by detecting and quantifying them simultaneously. These assays are used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) experiment and collect more information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes in lesser time as compared to conventional method, such as ELISA. Multiplex assays are used for pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA detection, gene detection analysis, linkage analysis, forensic studies, and others. The global multiplex assays market has accounted for $3,470 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $5,720 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the analysis period 2016-2022.

The multiplex assays market has witnessed growth owing to increase in R&D activities in pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diseases, such as cancer and Alzheimer’s. Multiplex assays are used in clinical trials as they decrease the cost of research and manual labor, and increase the efficiency of experiment and therapies. In addition, multiplex assays are easier, faster, and automated as compared to conventional methods, thus fuels the market growth. However, high capital investment and dearth of skilled labor hamper the market growth.

The global multiplex assays market in this report is studied based on type, product, technology, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into nucleic acid-based, protein-based multiplex assays, and other multiplex assays; nucleic acid-based and protein-based multiplex assays segment is further bifurcated into planar and bead-based assays. Based on product, it is classified into multiplex assay reagents & consumables, multiplex assay instruments & accessories, and multiplex assay software & services.

Based on technology, it is classified into multiplex PCR, multiplex protein microarray, and other technologies. Based on application, it is categorized into companion diagnostics, research & development, and clinical diagnostics. R&D segment is further bifurcated into drug development and biomarker discovery & validation. Clinical diagnostics segment is further subsegmented into cancer, infectious diseases, cardiac diseases, autoimmune diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, and others. On the basis of end user, it is divided into hospitals, clinical laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceuticals & biotechnological companies. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

