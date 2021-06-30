Offshore Mooring Market Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players forecast to 2022

The offshore mooring market is anticipated to reach a market value of $1,408 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.0% between 2016 and 2022.

World offshore mooring market is expected to witness a significant growth over next six years. This growth is attributed to increased demand for energy across the globe that has resulted in increased subsea exploration and production. Other factors that drive offshore mooring market are maturity of onshore oil & gas fields, rise in offshore field exploration, emergence of FPSO technology, growing importance of new clean electricity, and high investments from Middle East and Latin America. However, high initial CAPEX, harsh deep sea environmental conditions could limit the growth of the market.

Some of the prominent key players operating in the world offshore mooring market include:

Viking Sea Tech

Intermoor, Inc.

Baltec Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Delmar Systems

KTL Offshore Pte Ltd.

MODEC, Inc.

Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V.

Mooring Systems Inc.

SBM Offshore N.V.

BW Offshore Ltd.

The report segments the world offshore mooring market on the basis of application, anchorage, mooring type, and geography. On the basis of applications, the market is further segmented into floating production storage & offloading (FPSO) vessels, floating drilling production storage and offloading (FDPSO) vessels, floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessels, tension leg platform (TLP), SPAR platforms, semi-submersibles, and others (conductor support systems, fixed platform and compliant towers). Based on anchor, the market is further divided into drag embedment anchors, suction anchors and vertical load anchors. On the basis of mooring type segment, the market is further subsegmented into catenary mooring, taut leg mooring, semi-taut mooring, spread mooring, single point mooring, and dynamic positioning mooring system. By Geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global offshore mooring market is provided.

This report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players within the offshore mooring market are profiles in this report and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps in understanding the competitive outlook of global offshore mooring market.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of current market and estimations through 2016-2022, that assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on the global offshore mooring market.

Comprehensive analysis on factors that are driving and restraining growth of global offshore mooring market is included.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Offshore Mooring Market by Pumping Systems

Chapter 5: Offshore Mooring Market, By Chemicals

Chapter 6 Offshore Mooring Market by Membrane Systems

Chapter 7: Offshore Mooring Market, By Geography

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

