Overhead Conductor Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects To 2025 | Sumitomo Electric Industries, ZTT , APAR Industries, Ltd. , LAMIFIL , Nexans , Neccon Power & Infra Ltd.

Overhead Conductor Market valued approximately USD 655 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The overhead conductor is basically a physical medium which is used to transport electric current in power lines. The overhead conductors are extensively used in electrical energy transmission and distribution systems in order to carry electric power to distant places. The growth of the overhead conductor market is primarily driven by a surge in the manufacturing of green products. Producers of overhead conductors are trying to manufacture cables and wires which have low negative effects on the environment. Additionally, initiatives taken by the government in the direction of cross border network development, escalating need to transform existing network, and continuous improvements in overhead conductors to enhance energy efficiency is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, concerns associated with safety and shortage of trained workforce are expected to hamper the market growth.

Top Key Players of this Report

– Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

– ZTT

– APAR Industries, Ltd.

– LAMIFIL

– Nexans

– Neccon Power & Infra Ltd.

– General Cable

– CTC Global, Inc

– LUMPI BERNDORF

– Taihan Electric Wire

– 3M

The regional analysis of Overhead Conductor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Overhead Conductor Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Overhead Conductor market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Overhead Conductor Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Overhead Conductor Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Overhead Conductor Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Conventional

– High Temperature

– Others

By Application:

– High Tension

– Extra High Tension

– Ultra High Tension

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Overhead Conductor Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Overhead Conductor Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Overhead Conductor Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Overhead Conductor, by Type

Chapter 6. Overhead Conductor, by Application

Chapter 7. Overhead Conductor, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

