Parking Management Market Share Prognosticated Huge Profit by 2027 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by The Insight Partners

The global parking management market is expected to grow to US$ 58.5 Bn by 2027 from US$ 37.6 Bn in 2017.

The primary factor influencing the growth of off-street parking in the parking management market among developed countries and few financially emerging countries is the rapid growth of smart cities. The rising smart city initiatives are driving the deployment of sensors and related technologies for various applications which includes parking. Owing to this, several parking management technology developers as well as numerous parking management service providers are developing and offering advanced technologies to facilitate the municipalities and private spaces to optimize unutilized and unorganized parking areas. The advantages of technologically enhanced parking technologies are increasing the interest among various municipalities, commercial building zones, industrial building management as well as residential sector, thereby, rising the market for off-street parking management in the current market scenario.

The Parking Management report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the market.The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario

The key parking management market players influencing the market are Indigo Parking Service, Streetline, Flowbird Group, Parkmobile, Tiba Parking, Smart Parking Ltd., T2 Systems, Swarco, Passport Inc., and Siemens AG among others.

The parking management market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global parking management market based on parking site, solutions, services, deployment type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall Parking management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The parking management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report on parking management market analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides region wise exhaustive PEST analysis.

