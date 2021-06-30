Plastic Additives Market 2019 exhibit ravishing growth by 2019-2027 with major players Akzo Nobel N.V.,Albemarle Corporation,Baerlocher GmbH,BASF SE,Bayer AG

An Plastic Additives Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Plastic Additives Market.

Plastic additives are substances that are added in plastic to modify some of its properties. Some of the most common ones are plasticizers which are used to lower the glass transition temperature of the polymers. Plastics additives are all chemicals which are used to polymerize, process or to modify end-use properties of plastics. The plastic additives contribute to maintaining the functionality of the plastics or conferring new features. Plastic additives enable safe handling of the plastic during the manufacture of finished products. There are different types of plastic additives such as antimicrobials, antioxidants, impact modifiers, plasticizers and UV stabilizers used to enhance the properties of the plastic products.

Leading Plastic Additives Market Players: Akzo Nobel N.V.,Albemarle Corporation,Baerlocher GmbH,BASF SE,Bayer AG,Clariant,Emerald Performance Materials,Exxon Mobil Corporation,LANXESS,SONGWON

The global plastic additives market is segmented on the basis of type, plastic type, and application. On the basis of type, the plastic additives market is segmented into stabilizers, flame retardants, impact modifiers, plasticizers and other. The plastic additives market on the basis of the plastic type is classified into polyethylene (PE), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), polyamides (PA), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polycarbonate (PC) and others. On the basis of application, the plastic additives market is bifurcated into packaging, consumer goods, construction, automotive and others.

The plastic additives market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing usability of plastic additives in a variety of end-user industries which includes automotive, packaging and consumer goods. Moreover, increasing disposable income coupled with rapid urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region is further anticipated to boost the demand for plastic additives over the forecast period. Rising demand from the agriculture and pharmaceutical sector provides a growth opportunity for the key players.

