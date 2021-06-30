Preclinical Imaging In Vivo Market 2019 | New Business Opportunities and Growth Segmented By Prominent Players: PerkinElmer, Inc., Bruker, FUJIFILM, Mediso Ltd., MILabs B.V., MR Solutions, LI-COR inc, Aspect Imaging , TriFoil Imaging, and Miltenyi Biotech

The preclinical imaging in vivo marketreport analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Preclinical imaging is the visualization of living animals for research purposes, such as drug development. Imaging modalities have long been crucial to the researcher in observing changes, either at the organ, tissue, cell, or molecular level, in animals responding to physiological or environmental changes. Imaging modalities that are non-invasive and in vivo have become especially important to study animal models longitudinally.

The market of preclinical imaging in vivo is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as technological advancements, and growth in prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer, cardiovascular, rheumatoid arthritis, and neurological disorders driving the preclinical imaging market globally. Due to rise in number of population, increase in opportunity for clinical and preclinical studies in low cost, and government support for research and development activities Europe is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The key players influencing the market PerkinElmer, Inc., Bruker, FUJIFILM, Mediso Ltd., MILabs B.V., MR Solutions, LI-COR inc, Aspect Imaging , TriFoil Imaging, and Miltenyi Biotech among others.

The global preclinical imaging in vivo market is segmented on the basis of modality and reagents. The modality segment includes, optical imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, micro-MRI systems, and others. The segment of optical imaging systems is further classified into bioluminescence/fluorescence imaging systems, standalone fluorescence imaging systems, and optical + X-ray/optical + CT. The segment of nuclear imaging systems is further classified into micro-PET systems, micro-SPECT systems, trimodality (SPECT/PET/CT) systems. Based on reagents, the market is segmented as, preclinical optical imaging reagents, preclinical nuclear imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, and CT contrast agents. The segment of preclinical optical imaging reagents is further classified into bioluminescent reagents, fluorescent imaging reagents. The segment of preclinical nuclear imaging reagents is further classified into, preclinical PET tracers and preclinical SPECT probes.

Geographically, North America dominates the preclinical imaging market due to rapid adoption of several type of modalities by end-user, technological advancement, growth in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and others. Europe is the second largest market for preclinical imaging due to growing health care awareness among people and increasing number of research and development activities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to rise in number of population, increase in opportunity for clinical and preclinical studies in low cost, and government support for research and development activities.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Preclinical Imaging in Vivo market based on modality, reagents. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Preclinical Imaging in Vivo market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

