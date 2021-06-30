Prison Management System Market Depth Research Report During (2019-2027) | Axis Communications AB , Bosch Security and Safety, Cisco, Fujitsu, Huawei, IBM, Montgomery

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Prison management system enables to maintain the system and records of prisons and the case registered against prisoners. Vendors offer Prison management system for facial recognition, photograph, thumb impression, and others. To target the new customers in the market, vendors are offering Prison management system with advanced features such as scheduling, demographic data capture, workflow control, reporting, medical facility management, case management, and others. The surging next-generation connected devices are one of the prime factor contributing to the growth of the global Prison management system market. The continuous up gradation in the security systems are expected to drive the market significantly during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The surging demand for advanced security solutions such as alarm systems, smart locks, biometric devices, facial recognition system, and others are significantly driving the market. Security and data management solutions are witnessing high demand during the forecast period from end-users. Vendors are highly focused on the development of advanced security infrastructure to attract new customers. The new business models such as managed services are expected to have a significant impact on the market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Axis Communications AB , Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM, Montgomery Technology, Inc., NEC, Sun Ridge Systems, Inc., Thales Group

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Prison Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the prison solution with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of prison management system market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, and geography. The global prison management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading prison management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global prison management system market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as IT Infrastructure, Surveillance Devices, Access Control Devices, Security Lighting, Software, and Services. On the basis of application the market is segmented as Intrusion Detection, Video Surveillance, Access Control, Prison Administration, Alarms & Notification, Prison Information Management, and Others.

