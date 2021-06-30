Proximity Marketing Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: Google, Microsoft, Apple, Zebra Technologies, Qualcomm, Inmarket, Swirl Networks, Shopkick, Estimote, Unacast, Bluvision, Roximity, Proxama, Scanbuy
Proximity Marketing Global Market Report 2019-2023
Proximity marketing is the localized wireless distribution of advertising content associated with a particular place. Transmissions can be received by individuals in that location who wish to receive them and have the necessary equipment to do so.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google, Microsoft, Apple, Zebra Technologies, Qualcomm, Inmarket, Swirl Networks, Shopkick, Estimote, Unacast, Bluvision, Roximity, Proxama, Scanbuy
Product Type Segmentation
Wi-Fi
BLE Beacon
Near Field Communication (NFC)
GPS Geofencing
Industry Segmentation
Retail & E-Commerce
Healthcare
Infrastructural
BFSI
Table of Content:
Section 1 Proximity Marketing Product Definition
Section 2 Global Proximity Marketing Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Proximity Marketing Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Proximity Marketing Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Proximity Marketing Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global Proximity Marketing Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Proximity Marketing Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Proximity Marketing Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 Proximity Marketing Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 Proximity Marketing Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Proximity Marketing Cost of Production Analysis
