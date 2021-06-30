Ride-Hailing Service Market Emerging Trend, Technological Growth, Business Growth Statistics and High Demand – Uber Technologies , Lyft, Daimler AG., Grab, ANI Technologies , Didi Chuxing

The global ride-hailing service market was valued at $36,450.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $126,521.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2018 to 2025. North America was the highest contributor to the global market in 2017 garnering a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Ride-hailing service enables passengers to hail a vehicle using online platforms such as Grab, Lyft, Uber, and Ola. It serves as one of the most comfortable means of transportation, as it provides door-to-door services. Moreover, while hailing a ride, information of the passenger and the driver is exchanged, making this service safer than traditional taxi services. The growth of the global ride-hailing service market is driven by rise in trend of on-demand transportation services, creation of employment opportunities, and low rate of car ownership among millennials. In addition, advancements in connected & automatic vehicles to reduce CO2 emission and substantial increase in sales of these vehicles for the use of ride-hailing services propel the global market growth.

Major Key Players of the Ride-Hailing Service Market are:

Uber Technologies , Lyft, Daimler AG., Grab, ANI Technologies , Didi Chuxing Technology Co., nuTonomy, Denso Corporation, TomTom NV, and Gett, Inc.

However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions considerably hampers the growth of the market. Moreover, enforcement of stringent government policies toward ride-hailing service restrains the market growth. For instance, the Bombay High Court recently took action against ride-hailing service providers such as Uber and Ola in Kolkata, Bhopal, and Mumbai, due to unnecessary hike in their service pricing. On the contrary, rise in trend of mobility-as-a-service and increase in user base of ride sharing services across the globe are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

BY SERVICE TYPE:

E-hailing

Car Rental

Car Sharing

Station-based Mobility

BY VEHICLE TYPE:

Two-wheeler

Three-wheeler

Four-wheeler

Others (Van and Bus)

BY LOCATION TYPE:

Urban

Rural

BY END USER:

Institutional

Personal

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Ride-Hailing Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Ride-Hailing Service market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Ride-Hailing Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Ride-Hailing Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ride-Hailing Service Market Size

2.2 Ride-Hailing Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ride-Hailing Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Ride-Hailing Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ride-Hailing Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ride-Hailing Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Ride-Hailing Service Sales by Product

4.2 Global Ride-Hailing Service Revenue by Product

4.3 Ride-Hailing Service Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Ride-Hailing Service Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Ride-Hailing Service industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

