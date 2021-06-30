RTLS for Healthcare Market Demand, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast from 2019 To 2027

The RTLS or real-time location system technology facilitates detection and tracking of the location of objects and people in real-time. The technology is widely popular across many verticals such as defense, retail, supply chain management and healthcare. The inculcation of these technologies in healthcare is increasingly gaining traction for improved services in hospitals and high returns on investment. The RTLS for healthcare market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing safety and security concerns in the hospitals. Increasing adoption of newer technologies to gain a competitive edge is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, concerns associated with data privacy and security may hamper the market growth in the forecast period. On the other hand, the adoption of IoT in healthcare is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunity for the market players in the coming years.

The “Global RTLS for Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of RTLS for healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by technology, facility type, application and geography. The global RTLS for healthcare market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading RTLS for healthcare market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global RTLS for healthcare market is segmented on the basis of technology, facility type and application. Based on technology, the market is segmented as RFID, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, UWB and others. On the basis of the facility type, the market is segmented as hospitals & healthcare facilities and senior living. The market on the basis of the application is classified as inventory and asset tracking, patient and staff tracking, access control and security, environment monitoring, supply chain management and operation automation and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global RTLS for healthcare market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The RTLS for healthcare market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting RTLS for healthcare market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

