Sentiment Analytics Market Emerging Trends, Future Scenario and Growth Analysis by Manufacturers: Adoreboard, Altair Engineering, Aylien, Bottlenose, Brandwatch, Clarabridge,  Figure Eight, IBM Corporation, Lexalytics

Sentiment Analytics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Components (Sentiment, Services) ; Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-Premises) ; Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) ; Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Others) and Geography

Opinion mining (sometimes known as sentiment analysis or emotion AI) refers to the use of natural language processing, text analysis, computational linguistics, and biometrics to systematically identify, extract, quantify, and study affective states and subjective information. Sentiment analysis is widely applied to voice of the customer materials such as reviews and survey responses, online and social media, and healthcare materials for applications that range from marketing to customer service to clinical medicine.

The sentiment analysis is applied to identify the opinions and categorize them as neutral, positive, or negative. It helps data analysts in tracking the public opinion about their brand or product reputation and monitor customer experiences. Sentiment analytics make use of machine learning to enhance and automate low-level text analytics. Large as well as small & medium enterprises rely on sentiment analysis to improve their services and enrich customer experience.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Adoreboard, Altair Engineering, Inc., Aylien Ltd., Bottlenose, Brandwatch, Clarabridge, Figure Eight Inc., IBM Corporation, Lexalytics, Inc., SAS Institute Inc.

The sentiment analytics market is anticipated to witness growth in the forecast period owing to major developments in the field of predictive analytics coupled with rising competition among businesses. Moreover, the tool is significantly helping businesses in enhancing their productivity and efficiency, which is further expected to fuel the growth of the sentiment analytics market. However, lack of awareness may hinder the growth of this market. Nonetheless, an increasing number of businesses are engaging on social media platforms to know their customers’ sentiments, thereby offering substantial opportunities for the sentiment analytics market during the forecast period.

The global sentiment analytics market is segmented on the basis of components, deployment mode, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By components, the market is segmented as sentiments and services. Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on-premises. On the basis of the enterprises size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, retail, healthcare & life sciences, education, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others.

