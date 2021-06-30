Sex Toys Market | 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Sex Toys Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Sex toys are sexual stimulation devices that are used to enhance sexual pleasure and create a memorable experience for individuals.

The retail outlets and specialty stores segment include adult specialty stores, drug stores, and others. The increasing number of point of purchases such as retail outlets and specialty stores is encouraging consumers to purchase sex toys such as bondage gear. The sex toys market will witness considerable growth in this segment throughout the estimated period due to the availability of a wide range of products at these stores and the increased commercialization of sex toys.

The worldwide market for Sex Toys is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Sex Toys in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ansell Healthcare

Church & Dwight

Reckitt Benckiser

BMS Factory

LELO

Luvu Brands

Doc Johnson

Adam & Eve

Fun Factory

Aneros

Bad Dragon

Beate Uhse

Crystal Delights

Happy Valley

Jimmyjane

Lovehoney

OhMiBod

Tantus

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Erection Rings

Dildos

Adult Vibrators

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Stores

Retail Outlets

Specialty Stores

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sex Toys product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sex Toys, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sex Toys in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sex Toys competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sex Toys breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sex Toys market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sex Toys sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

