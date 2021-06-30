Soft Robotics Market Report – Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities By Major players – ABB, Bionik Laboratories, Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics Holdings

Soft Robotics Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Soft robotics is a field that depends on imitating movement mechanisms of soft bodies that exist in nature to attain smooth and complex motion. Soft robots are designed to solve issues related to traditional robots, which are made of rigid materials. These robots enable high flexibility and adaptability for accomplishing tasks and enhanced safety while working along with humans. Thus, they are gaining traction in advanced manufacturing. Also, since soft robots are made of materials that correspond to the compliance of biological matter, these are mechanically biocompatible and proficient of lifelike functionalities. Thus, they are highly adopted by the medical industry.

The rising need for automation coupled with human safety in manufacturing facilities is expected to boost the soft robotics market. Moreover, the increasing demand in the medical & healthcare sector is also offering a prospective opportunity to the soft robotics market growth. Also, with increased demand in industries such as e-commerce, food industry, etc., companies are seeking to automate certain repetitive tasks by deploying soft robots. However, the high installation cost of these robots is acting as a restraining factor to the growth of soft robotics market to a certain extent.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:-

ABB Ltd.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

RightHand Robotics Inc.

Soft Robotics Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

The exclusive report on Soft Robotics Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used is used to estimate the Soft Robotics Market size and forecasts till 2027.

The global soft robotics market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on the type, the market is segmented into soft grippers, co-robots, inflated robots, exoskeletons, and others. The end-user segment of soft robotics market is classified into food processing, medical & health care, logistics, and others.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Soft Robotics Market.

