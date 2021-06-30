Technical Textile Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2025

Technical Textile Market Overview:

The global technical textile market was valued at $234,715 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $334,938 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025. A technical textile is a type of material, which is developed to meet the specified high-performance needs of a particular application. In addition to their aesthetic characteristics, technical textile products and materials possess enhanced mechanical, electrical, durable, thermal, and functional properties which makes them usable in various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, industrial, medical and others.

The global technical textile market is witnessing significant growth, owing to extensive applications of technical textiles across various end-use industries such as agriculture, clothing, packaging & furnishing, automobiles, filtration, construction, and environmental protection.

The technical textile market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for technical textile products across many countries. In addition, in the emerging economies, majority of the consumption of the technical textiles will be through imports, while some countries have their own production facilities.

The growth of the global technical textile market is driven by increase in production of automobiles, rise in construction activities, and upsurge in demand from the healthcare sector. Moreover, the market is expected to experience considerable growth with government legislations mandating the use of geosynthetic textiles in various infrastructure development projects.

Furthermore, increase in urbanization & industrialization, rise in income levels, expansion of production base, growth in middle class population, and surge in aging population are the macroeconomic factors that boost the market growth. However, protection policies such as high tariffs limit the demand for technical textile products to be exported. In addition, with high cost of raw materials and finished products, the pricing structure is affected, and is likely to remain a key challenge for market participants. Conversely, the emergence of new technologies such as e-textile, increase in importance for geotextiles, and development of the manufacturing sector are expected to provide an ample of opportunities for the product manufacturers during the projected period.

The global technical textile market is segmented based on type, material type, end-use application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into woven, nonwoven, and others (weaving, knitting, and braiding). By material type, it is bifurcated into uniform and composite. Depending on end-use application, it is fragmented into the following sectors, namely, AgroTech, BuildTech, ClothTech, GeoTech, HomeTech, InduTech, MediTech, MobilTech, OekoTech, PackTech, ProTech, and SportTech. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players include DowDuPont, Ahlstrom Corporation, Johns Manville, GSE Environmental Inc., Royal Ten Cate, Freudenberg & Co., Proctor and Gamble, 3M, Huesker Synthetic GmbH, and Hindoostan Mills. The other players operating in the global technical textile market are Low & Bonar, Lanxess, and Berry Global Group. Ahlstrom Corporation acquired Munksjo in November 2016 to expand its business in the technical textile market.

Technical Textile Key Market Segments:

By Type

Woven

Nonwoven

Others

By Material

Uniform

Composite

By End-use Application

MobilTech

InduTech

SportTech

BuildTech

HomeTech

ClothTech

MediTech

AgroTech

ProTech

PackTech

GeoTech

OekoTech

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Taiwan

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

