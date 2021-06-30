Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Overview:

Third-party logistics (3PL) in company’s supply chain management is a third-party business used by manufacturers to provide fulfilment services and distribute company’s products. These services consists of warehousing, integrated operations, and transportation services, which can be scaled according to the customer needs and market conditions. Logistics service providers are responsible for the delivery of goods from manufacturers to consumers.

Ongoing advancements in 3PL market due to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of the supply chain. The competitive advantages of 3PL service over conventional logistics department has been described in the report. To understand the market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report. Furthermore, key strategies adopted by potential market leaders to facilitate the effective planning have been discussed under the scope of the report.

The global 3PL market is segmented into mode of transport, service type, and region. Based on mode of transport, the market is classified into railways, roadways, waterways and airways. By service type, it is fragmented into dedicated contract carriage, domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing & distribution, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the 3 PL market include DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx Corporation, Maersk Logistics, DB Schenker, Kuehne+Nagel Inc., NYK logistics, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., Union Pacific Corporation, and BNSF Railway Company.

Key Benefits for Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global 3PL (market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Third-party Logistics (3PL) Key Market Segments:

By Mode of Transport

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

By Service Type

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

