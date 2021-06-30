Triclosan Market Analysis, Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, & Forecast to 2027: BASF SE,Buntech,Cayman Chemical,Dev Impex,Jiangsu Huanxin High-tech Materials Co., Ltd.

An Triclosan Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Triclosan Market.

Triclosan is a polychloro phenoxy phenol added to toothpaste to prevent gingivitis and added to many household products for its topical antibiotic activity. Triclosan is also added to many consumer products to prevent bacterial contamination. It is more prominently added to antibacterial soaps and body washes and some cosmetics. Triclosan, an antibacterial and antimicrobial chemical, has been used in pesticide for decades. Triclosan is found in many over-the-counter consumer antiseptic products such as hand wipes, rubs and gels.

The global triclosan market is segmented on the basis of grade and application. On the basis of grade, the triclosan market is segmented into commercial grade and technical grade. The triclosan market on the basis of the application is classified into personal care products, cosmetics, healthcare and others.

The triclosan market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for paints and coatings from the construction industry. Moreover, it is used as a disinfectant in feed and food production which further propels the growth of the triclosan market. Thus, owing to the widespread usage in various industries, consumption of triclosan is expected to rise over the projected period. However, stringent government regulation for the use of triclosan in the United States and Europe and increasing concern towards the environment are the factors anticipated to restrict the growth of the market.

