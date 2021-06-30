Water Purifier Market to witness Massive Growth and Demand during the forecast period 2018-2025

The water purifier is mainly utilized for removing impurities such as suspended solids, bacteria, toxins, biological contaminants, harmful gases & chemicals, fungi, and others, from the water. The factors such as low penetration of water purifiers, scarcity of clean drinking water, and growing health consciousness of consumers are driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, re-mineralization for taste and health, the growing need for disinfection, and the demand for real-time water quality sensing are expected to provide significant opportunities for the water purifier market in the forecast period. However, less demand from rural areas due to lack of awareness towards health, and on the other hand, people opting for packaged drinking water is anticipated to hamper the growth of the water purifier market.

The market research report helps analyze the Water Purifier market on a global basis and also offers forecast and statistics in terms of revenue for the anticipated forecast period 2018 to 2025. This research study offers a detailed overview of the market dynamics that are expected to affect the overall industry in the coming few years.

Some of the key players influencing the Water purifier market are A.O. Smith Corporation, Aquatech International LLC, Best Water Technology, Brita, GmbH, Coway Co., Ltd., Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, and Kinetico Inc. among others.

key Water purifier market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global water purifier market based on the technology, channels of distribution, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall water purifier market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Water Purifier Market Introduction Market Key Takeaways Water Purifier Market – Key Industry Dynamics Water Purifier Market Analysis- Global Water Purifier Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Technology Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Channels Of Distribution Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – End-User Global Water Purifier Market Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Market – Competitive Landscape Water Purifier Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

