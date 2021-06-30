Water Soluble Polymer Market is anticipated to generate $52,737.2 million by 2025 | Latest Study

Water Soluble Polymer Market Overview:

The global water soluble polymer market accounted for a revenue of $33,096.8 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $52,737.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025. Water soluble polymers are a large class of polymers that are included in the specialty chemicals category. These are extensively used in numerous applications from water treatment to paper making processes. These are basically organic compounds that dissolve, scatter, and swell in water and thus, enhance the physical properties of aqueous systems. These are largely used as a thickening agent, lubricant, oil recovery agent, super absorbent, suspending agent, binder, and others. Furthermore, the use of water soluble polymer in the food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry has experienced significant growth in the last decade.

The growth of the global water soluble polymer market is driven by increase in demand for water soluble polymers in water treatment in developing countries, such as China, India, and Brazil. Furthermore, rise in demand for water soluble polymer in enhanced oil recovery is expected to boost the water soluble polymer market. However, high cost associated with the production of water soluble polymer and increase in prices of raw materials, are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Economic development is expected to play a major role in the market, as water treatment plants have become a necessity in cities. Use of pharmaceutical products and processed food & beverages is expected to increase in the developing nations, thereby creating numerous growth opportunities for the market.

The global water soluble polymer market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into polyacrylamide & copolymers, guar gum & derivatives, polyvinyl alcohol, casein, gelatin, polyacrylic acid & copolymers, and others. By application, the market is divided into water treatment, detergents & household products, paper making, petroleum, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Ashland, SNF Group, Kemira, J.M. Huber Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Barzaghi Srl, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Gelita AG.

Water Soluble Polymer Key Market Segments:

By Type

Polyacrylamide & Copolymers

Guar Gum & Derivatives

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Casein

Gelatin

Polyacrylic Acid & Copolymers

Others

By Application

Water Treatment

Detergents & Household Products

Paper Making

Petroleum

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Norway

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

