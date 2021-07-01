4K Display Market Insights, Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2027

4K display monitors are high resolution monitors with horizontal display resolution of approximately 4,000 pixels. 4k displays provide a high resolution picture quality, these monitors are used in various sectors for media and entertainment, consumer electronics and retail. The demand global 4k display market is growing rapidly due to changing consumer preferences. Vendors providing 4K displays are focusing on providing more efficient solutions at a competitive price. The changing preferences of consumers, growing popularity of hind end gaming, and increasing focus towards enhancing TV viewing experience are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market whereas high cost of the solutions is expected to impede the growth of 4k display market.

The key players influencing the market are:

AU Optronics Corp.. BOE Technology Group, Haier Group Corporation, Hisense Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Display Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Toshiba Corporation

4K Display Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

4K Display Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

