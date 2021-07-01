5G IoT Market 2019: Future Outlook Of Industry Size, Share, Trend, And Analysis- AT&T, BT Group, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, Sprint, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefónica

The advent of 5G and the increasing number of connected devices have opened up new horizons for the internet of things. As the industrial revolution, industry 4.0 is gaining traction, a large number of sectors are ready to exploit the potential of 5G. The key players of 5G IoT are increasingly invested towards providing the right services to expand their business reach.

The 5G IoT market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising data traffic coupled with an increasing number of connected IoT devices. Moreover, increasing demand for low latency connectivity is likely to propel market growth. However, government regulations and issues concerning global spectrum are significant challenges for the growth of the 5G IoT market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing number of cloud services is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the 5G IoT market.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, AT&T Inc., BT Group plc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Sprint Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefónica, S.A., Telstra Corporation Limited, Verizon, Vodafone Group.

The “Global 5G IoT Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 5G IoT market with detailed market segmentation by range, end user and geography. The global 5G IoT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G IoT market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global 5G IoT market is segmented on the basis of range and end user. On the basis of the range, the market is segmented as short-range IoT devices and wide-range IoT devices. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as healthcare, government, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 5G IoT market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 5G IoT market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

